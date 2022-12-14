dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $202.62 million and $2,271.31 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00427754 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00033668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00020715 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001149 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00018475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00018329 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,062.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

