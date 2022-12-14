Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.20. 850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.66.

Diageo Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

