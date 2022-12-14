Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

FANG traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $137.88. 57,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day moving average is $136.21. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.