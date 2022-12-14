Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Down to $326.57

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $326.57, but opened at $314.60. Dillard’s shares last traded at $310.97, with a volume of 356 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDS. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.50.

Dillard’s Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.16 and a 200-day moving average of $291.71.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $6.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 9.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $849,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $19,962,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 28.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

