Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 716.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,087,000 after buying an additional 1,266,447 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,384,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,420,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,253,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 338.2% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 245,060 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,742. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.