Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,294 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $96,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. 1,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

