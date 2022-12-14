Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.28

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and traded as high as $34.63. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 2,630,088 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 330.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 44,983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 201.1% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 39,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.