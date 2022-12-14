Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.50. 6,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 580,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $784.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,427,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,427,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

