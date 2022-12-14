dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) Insider Acquires £25,110 in Stock

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) insider Alistair Gurney bought 27,000 shares of dotdigital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £25,110 ($30,806.04).

dotdigital Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:DOTD traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 92.60 ($1.14). 210,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,281. The stock has a market cap of £277.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,315.00. dotdigital Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203 ($2.49). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.