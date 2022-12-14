DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.07. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 189 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DRDGOLD

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in DRDGOLD by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

