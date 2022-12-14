DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.07. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 189 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DRD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
