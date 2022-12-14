DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) to Issue GBX 1.76 Dividend

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DSW stock opened at GBX 122.10 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2,083.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 8.99. DSW Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.48.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Friday, November 25th.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

