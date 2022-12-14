DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $138.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE opened at $120.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,286,000 after purchasing an additional 677,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.