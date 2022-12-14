Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stake Reduced by Vida Ventures Advisors LLC

Vida Ventures Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,012 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics makes up approximately 25.3% of Vida Ventures Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC owned 4.29% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $28,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $635.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.06. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,809.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,063 shares of company stock worth $2,641,077. 42.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

