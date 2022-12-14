Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.54). 44,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 110,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £55.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

