eCash (XEC) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $565.43 million and $8.04 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,783.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00620989 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00260843 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00050070 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000645 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,251,417,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.