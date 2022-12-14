Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires New Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 585.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 634,540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 726,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

