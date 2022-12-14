Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $1.76 Million in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 73,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

