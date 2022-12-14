Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 180,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,907,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

