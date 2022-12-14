Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 38,002 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,002 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

