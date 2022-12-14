Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 735 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $4,804,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

