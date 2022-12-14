Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 7,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,676,256 shares in the company, valued at $29,403,006.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,366 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $60,012.48.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,688 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $113,577.12.

On Monday, November 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,193 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $206,049.22.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,789 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $150,278.58.

On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $559,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $65,636.48.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.

Brightcove Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 0.64. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 494,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 69,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

