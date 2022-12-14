Elastos Market Cap Hits $20.49 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00005636 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $20.49 million and $134,233.83 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

