Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 8% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $39.64 million and $31,649.43 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005612 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001126 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,925,815 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars.

