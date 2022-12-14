Electroneum Hits Market Capitalization of $40.02 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.02 million and $23,452.48 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,964,117 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

