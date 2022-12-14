Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

