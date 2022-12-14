Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,299 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,693,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,013,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6,568.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 198,683 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,609,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,989. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $104.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

