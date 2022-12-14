Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $7.78 Million in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 453,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 3.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,937.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,489,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,447,000 after buying an additional 10,315,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after buying an additional 1,525,736 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,535,000. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,003,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 291,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPEI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

