Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $168.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,043. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

