Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 101,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,981. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
