Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,139,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.14. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.