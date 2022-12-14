Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1,147.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.29. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.