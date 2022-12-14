Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 163,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 347,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 284,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

