Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.48. 34,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,542,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $292.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

