Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $977,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,893. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.82. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

