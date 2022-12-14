Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elkem ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $4.05 on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

