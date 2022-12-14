Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the November 15th total of 462,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 238.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

