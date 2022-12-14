Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "mkt perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.79. 34,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

