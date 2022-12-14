Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (ESBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.