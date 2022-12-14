Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

ENTA stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

