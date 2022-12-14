Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Encision Price Performance
ECIA stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading on Tuesday. Encision has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.
About Encision
