Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Encision Price Performance

ECIA stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading on Tuesday. Encision has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Get Encision alerts:

About Encision

(Get Rating)

See Also

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Encision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.