Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Up 44.7% in November

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the November 15th total of 502,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.58. Endava has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $170.88. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 119.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 9.8% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,672,000 after buying an additional 175,041 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $644,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Endava by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Endava by 20.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

