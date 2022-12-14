Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 59.5% in November

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Endesa Stock Up 1.1 %

Endesa stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. 16,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,753. Endesa has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELEZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Endesa from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

