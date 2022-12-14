Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 894 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Down 4.1 %

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.94.

TSLA stock opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.29 and a 200-day moving average of $243.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.91 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

