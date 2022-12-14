Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 98 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after buying an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock

Shares of IWF stock opened at $228.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

