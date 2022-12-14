EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 291,562 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream makes up 7.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 3.49% of EnLink Midstream worth $150,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 1.3 %

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.