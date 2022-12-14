Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
SLB traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 60,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,380,125. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
