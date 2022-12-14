Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,442. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.