Enzyme Price Tops $20.90 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $42.60 million and $1.20 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for about $20.90 or 0.00117392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars.

