ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.42. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.
ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.
