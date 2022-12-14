ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.42. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

