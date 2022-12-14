ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.90. 108,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,374. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

